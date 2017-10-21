Veterans show support for the flag in Perryville, MO

Veterans from the VFW Post 4282 in Perryville, Missouri joined other VFW members for a rally to show that they stand for the flag and will not kneel.

They stood on the overpass of Highway T over I-55 in Perryville with their flags waving while traffic passes by underneath them.

Many vehicles honked their horn to show their support. Veterans spoke out about why they feel the flag should be respected with standing during the national anthem.

"We want them to see us out here showing that we have respect for this flag," Bob Herschbach said. "We're hoping that they take this with them on their travels wherever they're going and remember that they are able to drive these streets, these roads here because of us."

This is after the NFL players took a knee during the national anthem.

"I gives you this feeling here that they really care. It's not like a lot of the liberal people think that we're not being supportive," Herschback said. "The general public supports what we're doing out here."

"I believe in the National Anthem and believe in that's what we fought for. It's just a shame that everybody can't stand up for it," Gib Regelsperger said.

The VFW in Perryville has chosen to to broadcast any NFL games at their facility until everything is back as it was, where the players all stand.

"We do respect the flag and we did do our part," Lee "Moxey" Weinhold. "And now it seems like the NFL and a lot of the other people don't seem to respect the flag or the anthem and we feel it's very important."

