Man accused of murder in Union City, TN turns himself in

Written by Jasmine Adams
Deshawn Taylor (Source: Union City Police Department) Deshawn Taylor (Source: Union City Police Department)
UNION CITY, TN (AP) -

Police in Union City, Tennessee say a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting has turned himself in.

According to Chief Perry Barfield, officers responded to the area of East Gate Village in the 500 block of Nash Street just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

They found Dennis Neisler, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Deshawn Taylor, 19, of Union City, was wanted on a charge of murder in connection to Neisler's death.

Taylor, who is also known as 'Nookie' and 'Nuwop,' was considered armed and dangerous.

  $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  How to deal with a grumpy goose

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

