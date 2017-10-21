Man accused of murder in Union City, TN turns himself in

Police in Union City, Tennessee say a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting has turned himself in.

According to Chief Perry Barfield, officers responded to the area of East Gate Village in the 500 block of Nash Street just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

They found Dennis Neisler, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Deshawn Taylor, 19, of Union City, was wanted on a charge of murder in connection to Neisler's death.

Taylor, who is also known as 'Nookie' and 'Nuwop,' was considered armed and dangerous.

