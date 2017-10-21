2 arrested on several drug charges after traffic stop in McCrack - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested on several drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co.

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Roger S. McElveen (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) Roger S. McElveen (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
Crystal L. Abston (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) Crystal L. Abston (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department stopped a vehicle on Saturday, Oct. 21 and later arrested the occupants on drug charges.

It happened at 2:05 a.m. when a 2002 Toyota Camry passenger car was stopped for registration violations on John Puryear Drive. 

The driver Roger S. McElveen, 59, of Kuttawa, Kentucky, had one passenger, Crystal L. Abston, 38, also of Kuttawa.  Deputies determined McElveen’s operator’s license were suspended and  McElveen was ultimately arrested.

Deputies then located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle under McElveen’s seat, and around the area he was sitting. 

Abston was also found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.  In addition, Abston was found to be in possession of numerous prescription medications, such as Diazepam, Alprazolam, Oxycodone, etc. 

Both McElveen and Abston attempted to hide a portion of the illegal contraband in attempt to avoid being caught with it according to deputies. 

Both McElveen and Abston were arrested, and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

McElveen was charged with:

  • Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
  • Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/SEC, 1st Offense
  • No Registration Plates
  • No Registration Receipt
  • Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence

Abston was charged with:

  • Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified) 3 COUNTS
  • Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
  • Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug

