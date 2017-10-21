Police search for gunman after shooting in Carbondale, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police search for gunman after shooting in Carbondale, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Investigators in Carbondale, Illinois are looking for a shooter after one person was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday, Oct. 21.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of South Ash Street on Saturday around 3:18 a.m.

Police say there was a crowd of people present during the shooting and are asking for witnesses to come forward with information on finding the suspect.

The 32-year-old male victim was taken to St Louis hospital. He is improving and is expected to survive, according to police.

Alonzo Hyler who lives in the neighborhood said some days it's peaceful and some not.

"I wouldn't necessarily say it's the neighborhood, more of the fact, it's a certain group of people and everything like that. It's nice elements to Carbondale," Hyler said. "As much as it is everywhere. Just like everywhere else, just bad parts. I'm definitely considering relocating and everything like that. I'm not okay with shootings happening on my block where I have my son at."

Hyler also said that he knew the victim.

Anyone with information about on the shooting should contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

