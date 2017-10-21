Suspect identified in Carbondale, IL officer-involved shooting

The suspect in an officer involved shooting in Carbondale, Illinois has been identified.

Police identified the suspect as Jeremy Spivey, 28, of Marion, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations is asking any witnesses to this incident to please contact the Illinois State Police District 13 Headquarters at (618) 542-2171.

It happened shortly before 2:13 a.m. around 227 W. Main Street.

According to a spokesperson for the department, an officer was performing business checks throughout the downtown area as part of routine patrols.

The officer reportedly heard what was believed to be gunshots near Curb Side Grill that also serves as an entertainment venue.

The officer saw a man firing a gun in the direction of a large crowd of people, according to the department.

In response to the active shooter, and to protect the public from possible injury, the officer fired and wounded Spivey.

Police officers performed life-saving procedures on the suspect while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Spivey was flown to a St. Louis area hospital for medical treatment.

SIU Students were at Curbside Grill when their night quickly changed. Student Unique Warfield was attending Curbside the night of the police-involved shooting.

“I was scared for everybody’s life because this was my event. I was also worried because I didn’t know who was hurt. I didn’t know anything that was going on. It was hot, it was crowded. But the inside was very much safe. The environment we were in was very much safe, but I can’t speak on behalf of going outside and down the street,” Warfield explains.

She is the President of the SIU’s NAACP chapter.This was her event at Curbside on last Friday night. They were raising money for the organization and having a clothes drive for Harvey victims.

“It did not happen inside, it must have happened blocks down. But my treasurer was outside accepting money and she heard four shots and everybody ran inside from there, Warfield describes the scenario play-by-play. “Right when I saw her come in, I saw her face, she was very very much in distraught. And after that everyone else just flooded in. So from there you knew it something going on outside that was causing that.”

The owner of Curbside, Van Ikner, tells me the shooting had nothing to do with his business.

“The Carbondale PD did an excellent job at apprehending the shooter and it shouldn’t have involved the restaurant at all because none of our patrons were affected. The gentleman that they showed on the news this morning had never been here at the establishment. I was at the front door and watched every face that came in, I would remember someone with a tattoo on their neck. I would have remembered if he had been here. He was not one of our guest. I don’t how he made it into our area, but that’s not the story that should have been told.”

Warfield concludes, “You can party for a good cause…and that was the whole thing about the situation. And for it to just backfire like that …(sigh)”

The suspect Spivey is currently on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In addition to a parole violation warrant, additional charges are anticipated in connection with this incident after further investigation and Jackson County State’s Attorney’s review of the case.

The Carbondale police officer is not being identified at this time. No additional information is being released at this time.

Per department policy, the Illinois State Police are leading the investigation due to it being an officer-involved incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200, Illinois State Police Zone 7 (618) 542-2171 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

