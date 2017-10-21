Volunteer training at Paducah Warming Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Volunteer training at Paducah Warming Center

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

With colder temperatures now here, Paducah Warming Center at the Community Kitchen is offering two volunteer training sessions.

The sessions are set to be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 13 at the Community Kitchen, located at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

When temperatures reach 40 degrees or below, the Warming Center offers a place for people to stay overnight from Dec. 1 to March 31.

The Warming Center offers a cot, clean linens, a hot meal and access to laundry and shower facilities.

Volunteers work in teams of two each night the center is open and must be at least 18-years-old.

