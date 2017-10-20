Murray, KY man found guilty of rape, sodomy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A Murray, Kentucky man has been found guilty of rape and sodomy charges, according to Kentucky State Police.

Authorities say Ray W. Powers, 49, was found guilty after an encounter with a female in western Kentucky.

The investigation began in 2016 which led to Powers facing weapon, drug and sex related charges.

The jury trial ended on Oct. 20 for only the sex related charges. 

The other charges are still pending in Calloway Circuit Court.

Powers is set to be sentenced on January 18.

