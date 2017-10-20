Kurt Angle, AJ Styles added to WWE TLC card following 'medical issues'

Changes are being made to WWE's upcoming pay-per-view event due to "medical issues," according to a report on the company's website.



Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle will replace Roman Reigns, teaming with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to take on The Miz, Seamus, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and Kane in a 5 on 3 handicap match at TLC on Sunday, October 22.



It'll mark the first time Angle has competed in the WWE in more than 11 years.

The changes scrap what would have been a highly anticipated reunion of The Shield.



According to the report on WWE.com, medical issues will also keep Bray Wyatt from taking on "The Demon" Finn Balor. Instead, Balor and his demon persona will be paired with former WWE Champion AJ Styles, setting the stage for a what "promises to be one of the most exciting matches of 2017," the report stated.



The report did not say what kind of medical issues will keeping Reigns and Wyatt from the matches.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.