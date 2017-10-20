5th Annual Liberty Days held in Bloomfield, MO

About 700 students from 10 different school spent time at the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield for the 5th Annual Liberty Days.



The event features re-enactments from moments in Military history dating back all the way to the 1700s.



Organizers say it's a way for students to see history come to life.

In addition to the re-enactments, history professors from Southeast Missouri State University gave presentations on the Korean and Revolutionary Wars.

