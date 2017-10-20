5th Annual Liberty Days held in Bloomfield, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5th Annual Liberty Days held in Bloomfield, MO

Posted by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

About 700 students from 10 different school spent time at the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield for the 5th Annual Liberty Days.

The event features re-enactments from moments in Military history dating back all the way to the 1700s.

Organizers say it's a way for students to see history come to life.

In addition to the re-enactments, history professors from Southeast Missouri State University gave presentations on the Korean and Revolutionary Wars. 

