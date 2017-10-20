IL Rep. vows to vote against gun bill

Representative Natalie Phelps Finnie says she'll vote against House Bill 4107 - which would ban the purchase and sale and certain classes of guns in the state.



Phelps Finnie says the measure could place needless burdens on responsible and law-abiding gun owners.



The measure calls for a ban on assault-style weapons and equipment.



More than a dozen representatives sponsor the bill.

