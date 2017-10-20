I-57 NB closure in Williamson Co, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-57 NB closure in Williamson Co, IL

Posted by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police and IDOT are shutting down the northbound lanes of the interstate about five miles south of Marion in Williamson County.

The closure starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 20 and it's expected to last all night. It begins at mile marker 49.

Crews are removing a semi-truck that ran off the interstate Friday morning and into the woods.

The problem is this area of I-57 is already under construction, so clean up can't safely take place with vehicles going by.

All northbound traffic will be diverted up Route 148.

Drivers are asked to either follow the marked detour or seek alternate routes.

