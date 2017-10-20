KY woman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $700K from employer

A Paducah, Kentucky office manager pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $700,000 from her employer.

That’s according to the US Attorney’s Office Western Kentucky District.

Kristen Renee Roberts, 39, of Calvert City, Kentucky pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 20 in district court to charges of wire fraud and identity theft, according to United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman.

Roberts was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft as part of a scheme to defraud her employer of at least $700,000 during an eight-year period.

Roberts could receive up to 22 years in prison, fined up to $500,000, and be required to serve up to three years of supervised release.

Her sentencing is scheduled for January 31 in Paducah.

The case is being investigated by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

