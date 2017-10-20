Haunted Hall of Horrors is open for scares - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Haunted Hall of Horrors is open for scares

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
Source: Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department Source: Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Haunted Hall of Horrors in Cape Girardeau is open for scares at the A.C. Brase Arena building.

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department puts on the event during the Halloween season.

Kaed Horrell, with the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, said they were pleased with the turnout opening weekend. 

If you are looking for a fright, you can check out the fun Oct. 20th, 21st, 28th, 29th, and 31st from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission is $7 per person and kids 5 and under get in free.

