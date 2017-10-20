MO foster care children to get birth certificate free of charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO foster care children to get birth certificate free of charge

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (Source: KFVS) Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (Source: KFVS)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced Friday, Oct. 20 that children in foster care will no longer be required to pay the state to get a copy of their birth certificate.

 “It'll make a good difference in some kids’ lives,” said Greitens.

"Foster kids don't have teams of lobbyists," added Greitens. "They don’t know insiders or the special interests. And in the past, that meant that they were - like too many Missourians - forgotten. Until now. We're standing up for them."

The change takes effect immediately. 

