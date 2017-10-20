Media poll shows Belmont as 2017-18 OVC basketball preseason favorites

The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) has conducted a preseason men's and women's media poll prior to the start of the season.

Here are the media’s picks, according to an OVC media release:

2017-18 Media OVC Preseason Men's Predicted Order of Finish

1. Belmont (8 first-place votes) - 148 points

2. Murray State (1) - 138

3. Jacksonville State (2) - 132

4. Tennessee State (1) - 95

5. Eastern Kentucky (1) - 91

6. UT Martin - 82

7. Tennessee Tech - 80

8. Eastern Illinois - 79

9. Morehead State - 59

10. Austin Peay - 48

11. Southeast Missouri - 36

12. SIUE - 26

Preseason Player of the Year: Jonathan Stark, Murray State

2017-18 Media OVC Preseason Women's Predicted Order of Finish

1. Belmont (12 first-place votes) - 155 points

2. UT Martin (1) - 125

3. Morehead State - 119

4. SIUE - 109

5. Murray State - 96

6. Austin Peay - 91

7. Tennessee Tech - 71

8. Southeast Missouri - 66

9. Eastern Kentucky - 57

10. Jacksonville State - 55

11. Tennessee State - 40

12. Eastern Illinois - 30

Preseason Player of the Year: Ke'Shunan James, Murray State

The OVC will release its preseason poll and All-OVC team on Tuesday, October 24 in Evansville.

