The Notre Dame softball team has advanced after beating Incarnate Word in the Class 2 State Softball semifinal on Friday, Oct. 20 in Springfield, Missouri.

Notre Dame beat Incarnate Word Academy 4-1 and will now play in the Class 3 State Championship game.

The Bulldogs now have a record of 27-3 on the season.

