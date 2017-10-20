Southbound lanes of I-57 open after crash in Jefferson County, IL

The southbound lanes of Interstate 57 have opened in Mount Vernon following a crash on Friday, Oct. 20.

According to Trooper Joey Watson with Illinois State Police, eight vehicles were involved.

A traffic investigation by ISP showed 8 vehicles including several semi-trucks were south bound on I-57 at mile post 92.

After a chain reaction crash, the road was closed for approximately 2.5 hours for crash investigation and scene clean up.

During the clean-up, all south bound traffic was diverted off of the interstate at the I-57 southbound exit 95 – Illinois Route 15.

ISP says Eulalio Alvarez, 61, of Edcouch, Texas was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

