Stars and Stripes Museum features "Liberty Days" event

The Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri is hosting Liberty Days Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21.

On Friday, the museum hosts nearly 700 students from 10 different southeast Missouri schools from Perryville to New Madrid.

Liberty Days is a living military history event featuring re-enactors from 1700s to the present.

Veterans will be presenting military history for Vietnam, Cold War, and the Gulf War.

SEMO professors will be presenting Korean and the Revolutionary Wars.

The museum and library is located on 17377 Stars and Stripes Way in Bloomfield.

Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

