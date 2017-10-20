Car crashes into building in Chaffee, MO

No one was hurt when a car crashed into the Rhodes 101 gas station in Chaffee, Missouri on Friday, Oct. 20.

Emergency crews responded to the building on Highway 77 around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters secured the building to ensure it wouldn't collapse.

A construction crew was called in to repair the building.

