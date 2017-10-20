Vintage Now Fashion Show this weekend in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Get ready for a blast from the past.                                                                                                                                                                       

The 8th annual Vintage Now Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Vintage Now is a fashion show fundraiser that benefits the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.

This year’s the show has a 1980’s theme which will feature a variety of looks from that era, re-imagined for today.

Runway tickets and banquet tables have sold out, but general admission tickets are still available.

Those tickets may be purchased at Pastimes Antiques, or the Safe House for Women Thrift Shop.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Those in attendance are encouraged to dress in 80’s fashion as well.

