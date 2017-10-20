5 things to know Oct. 20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Oct. 20

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Steve Jones, cNews) (Source: Steve Jones, cNews)
(KFVS) -

Good morning! It's Friday, October 20, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Patchy fog will linger Friday morning. Temperatures are sitting in the 40s and will quickly rise. Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and some areas may hit 80. This is your First Alert to prepare for rain this weekend. Sunday looks to be a very wet day. A significant cool down will follow.

Making Headlines

Hunt for shooters in Reynolds Co., MO: Investigators in Reynolds County, Missouri are looking for two suspects after a deadly shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 18. According to Sheriff Tom Stout, three people were all shot in the head.

Manhunt for Pemiscot Co. escapees: The manhunt for two armed and dangerous men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center has intensified after a witness reported seeing one of the men in Caruthersville Wednesday night.

1 hurt in Cape Girardeau shooting: One person was hurt in a shooting on South Sprigg Street. Police say they believe there was more than one suspect, but they do not have any more information on the suspects.

Smart watch for kids warning:  A coalition of consumer groups is asking the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into safety concerns in smart watches for children after an investigation found critical security flaws.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly