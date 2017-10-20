5 things to know Oct. 20

Good morning! It's Friday, October 20, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Patchy fog will linger Friday morning. Temperatures are sitting in the 40s and will quickly rise. Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and some areas may hit 80. This is your First Alert to prepare for rain this weekend. Sunday looks to be a very wet day. A significant cool down will follow.

Making Headlines

Hunt for shooters in Reynolds Co., MO: Investigators in Reynolds County, Missouri are looking for two suspects after a deadly shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 18. According to Sheriff Tom Stout, three people were all shot in the head.

Manhunt for Pemiscot Co. escapees: The manhunt for two armed and dangerous men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center has intensified after a witness reported seeing one of the men in Caruthersville Wednesday night.

1 hurt in Cape Girardeau shooting: One person was hurt in a shooting on South Sprigg Street. Police say they believe there was more than one suspect, but they do not have any more information on the suspects.

Smart watch for kids warning: A coalition of consumer groups is asking the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into safety concerns in smart watches for children after an investigation found critical security flaws.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.