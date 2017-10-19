Cubs eliminated with 11-1 loss to Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-1 in Game of the National League Championship Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now headed to the World Series for the first time in 29 years.

Kike Hernandez homered three times and drove in seven runs.

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw breezed through six innings as Los Angeles ended Chicago's title defense.

The Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the World Series.

The Dodgers will host the Yankees or Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

