IL representatives call for Amazon to consider East STL for new headquarters

IL representatives call for Amazon to consider East STL for new headquarters

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois representatives are calling Amazon to consider moving their second corporate headquarters to East St. Louis.

Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12), Rodney Davis (IL-13) and John Shimkus (IL-15) sent a letter on Thursday, October 19 encouraging Amazon to think about the Metro East region.

“We believe that the St. Louis region exceeds the prerequisites set forth by Amazon for its new headquarters,” said Bost. 

“Our community is home to a large, urban population with access to multiple modes of transportation, a world class, educated workforce, and a vibrant cultural life.  It was important that we lay a marker down and do our part in ensuring that Amazon understands just how beneficial this partnership can be.”

In the letter, the Southern Illinois representatives said, "“The St. Louis region offers a unique opportunity and locale for the HQ2. With its thriving population and outstanding educational institutions, the region offers a highly-skilled and motivated talent pool of potential employees. As pointed out in the application, the St. Louis region currently has about a 1.3 million person labor force with many individuals coming from institutions of higher learning located in the region. It also highlights the fact that the area is home to 80,000 specialized STEM occupations and Scott Air Force Base, which attracts highly qualified cyber and IT employees.”

