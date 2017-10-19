Suspects in Cape Girardeau shooting charged with 7 felony accounts

A man who was shot on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 19 has been transferred to a trauma center for further treatment.

According to Sergeant Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the man was shot around 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot at the corner of South Sprigg and Jefferson Streets.

On Friday, Nov. 3 21-year-old Deion Phillips and 24-year-old Trevon Starnes were each charged with seven felony accounts for their involvement in the shooting.

According to court documents from Cape Girardeau County both are in custody under $150,000 bonds issued by the Honorable Gary Kamp.

Each have been charged with the class A felonies of robbery in the first degree, the class A felonies of assault in the first degree, the class A felonies of unlawful use of a weapon, the class D felonies of the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the unclassified felonies of armed criminal action which has been attached to each of the class A felony counts for each defendant.

For the class A felonies, each carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to 30 years in the Department of Corrections, or life. The armed criminal action counts carry a minimum of three years with no maximum number of years. The count of unlawful possession of a firearm carries up to 7 years in the DoC.

These charges follow an investigation conducted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The name of the victim is not being released.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

