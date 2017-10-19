WANTED: McCracken Co., KY sex offender - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED: McCracken Co., KY sex offender

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Joseph Colella (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Joseph Colella (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County Sheriff's Department is looking for a registered sex offender who has violated parole.

Joseph Collella, 39, is wanted by police for violating his parole.

Collella is described as a 5'10" white male with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com or Crime Stoppers (270-443-TELL).

