KSP: 2 found with meth during traffic stop

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
William D. McCampbell (Source: KSP) William D. McCampbell (Source: KSP)
Kimberly R. Hendrickson (Source: KSP) Kimberly R. Hendrickson (Source: KSP)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

State police say a Kentucky couple are facing various drug charges following a traffic stop in Mayfield.

According to state police, it happened on Oct. 17 around 11 p.m.

During the traffic stop, troopers searched the vehicle and say various drugs, paraphernalia, and a large amount of money was found.

William D. McCampbell, 31, of Mayfield, Kentucky was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, and no tail lamps.

Kimberly R. Hendrickson, 36, of Mayfield, Kentucky was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second degree trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence. 

She was also arrested for an outstanding bench warrant in a 2016 Graves County District Court case.

Both were taken to the Graves County Jail.

The investigation is continuing.

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

