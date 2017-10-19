MO AG announces $120M multi-state settlement with GM company

Missouri’s Attorney General has announced settlement worth millions of dollars concerning ignition switches.

Attorney General Josh Hawley announced the $120 million multi-state settlement with the General Motors Company.

According to Hawley it was over claims the company concealed safety issues regarding ignition-switch-related defects in its GM vehicles.

The settlement was reached between the attorneys general of 49 states, the District of Columbia, and GM.

According to Sen. Claire McCaskill's press secretary, the Senator "was the national leader on cracking down on these GM recalls, led Senate hearings to hold them accountable, and passed legislation to improve rental car safety measures."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.