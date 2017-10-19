Heartland officials and DEA to hold drug Take-Back Day events

Across the heartland officials are teaming up with the DEA for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will have officers staged between West Park Mall and Steak-n-Shake in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is an easy and convenient way for you to dispose of any expired or unused medication.

The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps – only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

If you can’t make the event on October 28th, the department will have a drop-box in the lobby that is available 24/7.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Jackson Police Department will also conduct a drug take back event on Saturday.

Bring your pills for disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the Jackson Police/Fire Complex at 525 S. Hope St.

This event prevents pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of unwanted, unused, expired and potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

This is a free service and anonymous with no questions asked.

The DEA cannot accept needles or sharps or liquids, only pills and patches.

In the previous 13 Take Back events the DEA and its partners have taken back more than 8.1 million pounds of pills.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are very susceptible to misuse, diversion, and abuse.

Also, the Jackson Police and Jackson Fire will be on hand to conduct child safety seat checks.

Jackson Fire will have trained seat installers there to check your child’s seat for proper installation.

For further information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event go to this website or call Corporal Rick Whitaker at 573-243-3151 or go to his email.

The Steele, Missouri Police Department will hold a drug-take-back on Oct. 28 at 115 S. Walnut Street. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps - only pills or patches. This service is free and anonymous - no questions asked, according to police.

Last April, there was more than 18 pounds of medications taken back. In the Bootheel, there was 380 pounds and nearly 37,000 pounds taken back in Missouri.

For more information contact Police Chief Stanfield at (573) 695-2100 or the FCC Prevention Department at (573) 888-5925 ext. 1319.

The Jackson County Health Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office also invite area residents to participate in a drug take-back, confidential document shredding, and flu-clinic event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Participants will be able to drop-off prescription and over-the-counter medications for disposal (pills, creams, and patches).

Liquids, needles, and inhalers will NOT be accepted.

DataLock Document Services of Mt. Vernon will be on-site with a mobile shredder to provide document shredding.

Examples of items you can bring are bank statements, medical and insurance forms, old tax forms, and receipts. Flu shots and colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available.

In the U.S. the rates of prescription drug abuse are shockingly high, as are the number of accidental overdoses and poisonings due to these drugs.

Studies have shown that most of the abused drugs are obtained from family and friends, including the home medicine cabinet.

We now know that the usual ways of disposing of unused medicines, like throwing them away or flushing down the toilet, pose a health and safety hazards.

