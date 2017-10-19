Robbery investigation underway at Chaffee, MO grocery store - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Robbery investigation underway at Chaffee, MO grocery store

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Food Giant in Chaffee, MO (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) Food Giant in Chaffee, MO (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities and a store official is confirming there was a robbery the Food Giant grocery store in Chaffee, Missouri this past weekend.

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 15 right before closing, around 9:50 p.m.

That's according to a spokesperson with Food Giant Corporate Office in Sikeston, Missouri. 

The spokesperson says everyone is okay and no one was physically hurt.

There was an undetermined amount of cash taken from the store.

The official says there is an ongoing investigation, and there have been some developments.

According to Scott County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Dennis, there was a gun brandished during the robbery. 

Capt. Dennis says there are two suspects/persons of interest at this time. No arrests have been made.

He says authorities are not one-hundred percent certain this is in relation to the Cape Girardeau Food Giant robbery, but it could be a possibility.

Capt. Dennis says the suspects/persons of interest are not from the Chaffee area, and residents should feel safe.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.

Store officials are hopeful to figure out who was involved.

