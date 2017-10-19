Great Central U.S. ShakeOut held on Thursday

What would you do in the event of a major earthquake?

The 2017 Great Central U.S. ShakeOut happened at 10:19 a.m.

Missouri is one of 14 states who participated in the drill.



Organizers say it's a great opportunity to make sure people know how to drop to their hands and knees, cover their heads, and hold on until the shaking stops.

And, the Missouri Department of Insurance reminding residents who live in at-risk areas to consider earthquake insurance.

According to the USGS website: "Earthquakes occur in the central portion of the United States too! Some very powerful earthquakes occurred along the New Madrid fault in the Mississippi Valley in 1811-1812. Because of the crustal structure in the Central US which efficiently propagates seismic energy, shaking from earthquakes in this part of the country are felt at a much greater distance from the epicenters than similar size quakes in the Western US."

