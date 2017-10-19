FIRST ALERT: Rain on the way this weekend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Rain on the way this weekend

Written by Grant Dade, Meteorologist
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland!

We are continuing to enjoy mostly sunny skies with pleasant to warm temperatures across the area.

This trend looks to continue into the first half of your weekend and then some changes are heading our way. For this evening we will continue with the mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny for most of the day. Clouds will begin to increase during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Looks like another warm day Saturday and then a cold front moves in.

More on our rain chances and cooler weather tonight on Heartland News

