1 arrested in Carbondale convenience store armed robbery

A man from Calumet City, Illinois is behind bars on a half-million dollars bond in connection to an armed robbery in Carbondale Ill.

It happened at 12:32 a.m. on Oct. 13.

According to police, two suspects went inside Circle K at 1901 South Illinois Avenue wearing Halloween masks and demanded cash.

One of the men had a handgun.

They got away with cash and merchandise.

The investigation led police to Arthur Eckles Jr., 43.

Members of the Carbondale Police Department's investigative task force found Eckles in Carbondale. He was arrested on Oct. 14 at 3:45 p.m.

Eckles faces a charge of armed robbery.

The day after the crime, Edward Lydic, a regular at the Circle K on South Illinois Ave and Pleasant Hill Road in Carbondale said, “By in large, evidently, these guys must be good. They haven’t caught them yet...I've never seen anyone cause any trouble here before…news to me!"

Another man in the neighborhood, Joe Baker, had a similar reaction.“It’s not common in this area at all. But I have noticed, but of course it could be my perception – it seems like crime is increasing and armed crime and violent crime, it’s really going up.”

Lydic did not believe the suspects were his own neighbors. “Whoever’s doing this, I think they are out of towners. I don’t think they are from around here”

An SIU student that lives across the street, Angela Jordan, is now taking precautions. She says,“Usually I get my gas at night and that’s kind of unsafe, being that I am a college student. I just don’t want to be in a predicament where I can’t get myself out of a situation.”

The investigation into this crime and the series of armed robberies that have occurred in Carbondale and Herrin since late July are ongoing. They are all being investigated as related.

The Carbondale and Herrin Police Departments are working together. They're being assisted by the Illinois State Police, the Jackson and Williamson County Sheriff's Departments and State's Attorney Offices, the SIU Police Department and the FBI.

The City of Carbondale and the City of Herrin previously partnered to offer a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and the conviction of those responsible for the recent string of armed robberies in both cities. The two cities continue to call upon the public to provide any information they may have regarding these crimes.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or the City of Herrin Police Department at (618) 942-4132. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (800) 414-8477 (TIPS).

