5 things to know Oct. 19

We're waking up in the 40s and 50s across the Heartland. Laura Wibbenmeyer says we'll warm up as the day goes on with temperatures in the upper 70s. The dry weather and sunshine won't stick around much longer. Laura's giving the First Alert that she's expecting rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. Much cooler weather will move in by next week.

Shooter on the loose in Reynolds Co., MO: Three people were shot in the head inside a home near Ellington. One person has died. Investigators are looking for two suspects in connection to the deadly shooting.

Escaped inmate spotted in Caruthersville: The manhunt for two armed and dangerous men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center has intensified after a witness reported seeing one of the men in Caruthersville.

Endangered person advisory issued for 2 girls: St. Louis County Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for two girls, ages 11 & 14, who were last seen with 5 men who may be armed.

Maryland shooter captured: A sweeping multistate manhunt that kept the Mid-Atlantic region on high alert for more than 10 hours ended when law enforcement officers on foot chased down a man they say shot six people, killing three, in two separate shootings.

Cubs avoid sweep: The Chicago Cubs beat the Dodgers with a final score of 3-2. They've cut their NLCS deficit to 3-1.

