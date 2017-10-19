MSHP: Credible sighting of 1 escaped Pemiscot Co., MO jail inmat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MSHP: Credible sighting of 1 escaped Pemiscot Co., MO jail inmate

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Officers have set up a perimeter in the area where a witness reported seeing Carter. (Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)
William Carter (Source: Pemiscot Co. Sheriff's Office)
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

There is a large law enforcement presence along the levee in Caruthersville, Missouri after a reported sighting of William Carter, one of the men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott, someone spotted Carter walking on the levee.

Sgt. Parrott said a witness in a car made eye contact with Carter before Carter ran off into the woods nearby.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the wooded area.

A helicopter with heat-sensing technology is searching the area and law enforcement will work through the night to find him.

The search continues for Joseph Latamondeer, the second inmate that escaped with Carter.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and capture of the two escaped prisoners.

For more details on the escape and the reward offer click here.

