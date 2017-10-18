West TN marching band championships at UT Martin

Pictured is UT Martin’s Skyhawk Marching Band that is scheduled to perform at 5:55 p.m. before the preliminary awards ceremony Saturday evening.

Eighteen high school bands are scheduled to compete in the 16th annual West Tennessee Marching Band Championships Saturday, Oct. 21, at UT Martin’s Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

The gates open at Noon with the first band stepping off at 1:10 p.m. and the first band in the finals competition stepping off at 8:25 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and children four and under are admitted free of charge.

The bands range from small classes fielding under 30 performers to large classes with more than 120 performers.

More than 1,400 students are expected to perform in bands from Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee and will compete for 45 separate trophies between preliminary and finals competition.

UT Martin’s Skyhawk Marching Band will also perform at 5:55 p.m. before the preliminary awards ceremony.

For information, contact Dr. Bill Waterman, director of athletic bands, at 731-881-7401, or email him at wwaterma@utm.edu.

