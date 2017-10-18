2 suspects in deadly triple shooting extradited to Reynolds Co., MO

One of the men accused in the double murder and triple shooting in Reynolds County, Missouri is also facing exploitation of the elderly charges in two other Missouri Counties.

Two men facing murder charges in connection to a triple shooting were extradited to Reynolds County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 1.

They appeared in court for their arraignment and the case was set for Nov. 15.

Timothy Callahan, 44, of Potosi, Mo., and David Young, 67, of Ironton, Mo., both face charges of murder in the shooting deaths of James and Janet Nance.

They appeared before a judge in Ohio on Monday, October 30.

Court documents show Callahan is facing charges in Reynolds County of two counts of first-degree murder, and three counts of armed criminal action, and one count each of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault or attempt/serious physical injury or special victim.

Young is facing charges in Reynolds County including two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault or attempt/serious physical injury or special victim.

Both men were arrested in Hamilton Township, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 28.

During the arraignment on Monday morning, Young waived extradition to Missouri.

Callahan when before Warren County Judge Timothy at 1:15 p.m. He waived extradition to Missouri as well.

They both face charges in Ohio for being a fugitive from justice.

Sheriff Tom Stout believes Young was extradited back to Gasconade County first. Callahan was expected to come back to Reynolds County.

Officers with the Hamilton Township Police Department and the Warren County Tactical Response Unit executed a warrant in Cozzadale, Ohio after they received a tip about the wanted fugitives. A follow-up warrant was executed in Deerfield Township where the two men were detained.

According to investigators with the Hamilton Township Police Department, investigators from the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol immediately responded to Hamilton Township to interview Callahan and Young.

They were both in the Warren County Jail and appeared in court in Warren County, Ohio.

Reynolds County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Randazzo alleges in court documents that Young and Callahan went to the home of James and Janet Nance on Oct. 18 to rob James Nance. His wife and her friend arrived at the home during the robbery, according to court documents.

James and Janet Nance, both of Ellington, and a third woman were all shot in the head, according to Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Stout.

James Nance, 86, died from his injuries on Saturday, Oct. 21. His wife, Janet Nance, 72, died at a St. Louis hospital the day of the shooting.

A second female victim, age 73, was able to talk to investigators about what happened.

Sheriff Stout said he never expected what he saw at the Nance’s home that afternoon.

“I walked in and seen these two helpless people laying there with gunshots to their heads,” he recalled.

All three victims were shot execution style according to Stout. The second female victim was shot twice in the head and was the only survivor.

“She’s going to have to live with this the rest of her life, and wonder – what’s behind me,” Stout said.

Stout said the men came away from the Nance's home with a few thousand dollars.

“It’s not worth it, you know I mean, a million dollars is not worth a life, but when you’ve got three laying there, and robbery for say – two or three thousand dollars – that don’t add up,” Stout said

Stout said he’s looking forward to getting the men back in Reynolds Count to go trial for first-degree murder.

“I hope they know what they did, and they will never forget it, because you treated my residents of Reynolds County wrong, and don’t ever forget it. I won’t,” he said.

Reynolds County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Randazzo said more charges are coming Monday, Oct. 30 and he’s going to take this case as far as he can.

“The death penalty is on the table, and that’s not something I’m willing to negotiate away,” Randazzo said.

He said the murders nearly two weeks ago in his county are unlike anything they’ve seen here before.

“I can’t help but think about my grandparents, and you see a set of grandparents that were home, that were just living in retirement that had some nice things and were taken advantage of," Randazzo said "They were taken advantage of at first for robbery, and ultimately resulted in their death.”

The second female victim helped investigators track down Young and Callahan.

“That was the most critical piece of evidence information that we’ve had," Randazzo said. "The living victim was able to provide information with regard to suspects with regard to how the crime happened. What happened to her and the other victims.”

He said he wants to make sure the men pay for the lives he says they’ve taken.

“I don’t believe the death penalty is right for every murder case," Randazzo explained. "It’s supposed to be used in the most heinous, the most violent, and the most grotesque actions, and I certainly think those fit the pattern and fit the mold here for me to seek the death penalty.”

THE INCIDENT:

The shooting happened inside a home on Highway 106 about five miles from Ellington around 4 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Sheriff Stout said nothing seemed to be out of place or stolen from the home where the shooting took place. They later learned the men got away with money.

The two suspects were believed to be driving a blue vehicle.

According to investigators, two witnesses saw a vehicle matching this description leave the Nance residence. They said it turned onto Route F and traveled north.

Investigators learned that on the evening of Oct. 18 a blue 1998 Pontiac Sunfire with Missouri registration “AF2C0M” was towed on MO Route 32 near Boss, Mo. in Dent County. The vehicle was owned and operated by David Young, according to court documents.

The next day witnesses said Young was traveling with a man identified as Timothy Callahan. One witness stated that Young said Callahan shot three people in the back of the head and had to shoot one person twice because they “wouldn’t die.”

Young indicated that he was there when the shooting happened, according to court documents.

On Oct. 21, investigators found the Pontiac Sunfire at Young's last known address in the 1300 block of Trapp Rock Road in Ironton, Mo. There, officers interviewed Young's girlfriend Linda Brown, who also lives at the home. Brown said the last time she saw Young was on Oct. 19 and that he was scheduled to appear in Gasconade County Court on Oct. 20.

Court records show that Young was facing a felony charge of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person. According to the probable cause statement, Young tried to get a couple in St. Francois County, Missouri to pay him $4,800 to repair a barn that the insurance company said should cost about $1,300. Young did not appear in court and has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest with nationwide extradition stemming from these charges.

On Oct. 26, investigators learned that Young and Callahan were staying at the Red Cedar Lodge, Bonne Terre, Mo. Officers spoke with hotel staff and reviewed surveillance video which confirmed both suspects had stayed at the hotel and checked out in the early morning hours of Oct. 26.

Information from the hotel showed that Callahan rented one room under his name and provided his Missouri Driver’s License identifying himself to staff. Surveillance video from the hotel showed that Young and Callahan were traveling in a U-Haul rental truck with Arizona registration “AG69982.” This vehicle was rented by Callahan in Poplar Bluff, Mo. and was due to be returned in St. Louis on Oct. 25.

The U-Haul was returned to a U-Haul location near Cincinnati, Ohio on Oct. 27, according to police. Young has a daughter in the Cincinnati area who confirmed that Young and Callahan were staying at a motel in Deerfield Township, Ohio.

On the morning of Oct. 28, at the request of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Warren County Ohio Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the Best Western Mason Inn and located both Callahan and Young. Officers arrested Young on his outstanding arrest warrant and held Timothy Callahan as a person of interest in the Nance murders and the assault.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office traveled to the Hamilton Township, Ohio Police Department on Oct. 27 to interview Callahan and Young.

In an interview, Callahan reportedly admitted that he and Young traveled to the Nance residence on Highway 106 on Oct. 18 for the purpose of committing a robbery at the Nance residence.

Court records show that Callahan told investigators that he and Young drove Young’s 1998 Pontiac Sunfire to the home. He said both he and Young were armed with a .22 caliber revolver and a 9mm handgun. Callahan stated that they stole cash from James Nance.

Callahan stated that he shot James Nance, Janet Nance, and the third victim in the back of the head with the .22 caliber revolver. He and Young then fled the scene.

