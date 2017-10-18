Randy Simmons opening reception for "Black & White: Recent Charcoal Drawings"

Southeast Missouri will host an opening reception for Black & White: Recent Charcoal Drawings as part of the November First Friday with the Arts.

The drawings are a solo exhibition by visual artist Randy Simmons, an associate Professor of Drawing at Paducah School of Art and Design.

New at the Arts Council in November will be the use of two spaces called Micro Galleries.

SEMO students can rent the use of Micro Gallery from 5-9 p.m.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is located at 16B N. Spanish St., in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Gallery hours are Tues- Sat. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

