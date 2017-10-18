New fire truck provides higher degree of safety in Carbondale, IL

Firefighters in Carbondale, Illinois gave a traditional welcome to their newest member, a brand new fire truck.

The pubic joined in the dedication and wet-down ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Fire Chief Ted Lomax said new trucks help encourage the crew.

"Each time you get a new truck its a big boost to morale for everyone its also gives us better coverage," Lomax said.

This new truck replaces one that had been used for 32 years.

City leaders said it was high time for a replacement.

Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said the new truck provides increased safety for the community.

"It's going to provide us a better degree of safety, its going to provide us with faster response." Henry said. "I rode in the truck the other day, its amazingly quick."

The new truck has a longer ladder and can pump water while in motion. It is also the first truck in Carbondale that can spray foam.

