Respiratory disease breaks out in Metropolis, IL

Dog owners are warned to look out for a respiratory disease outbreak in Metropolis, Illinois.

The animal hospital said the outbreak is reported to be active and rapidly-spreading. It is an infectious respiratory illness affecting dogs in the Metropolis area.

Workers at the hospital encourage clients to avoid animal boarding facilities, dog parks and other areas where dogs might come in contact with one another.

Signs of the illness include a hacking or honking cough and lethargy or loss of appetite.

Owners with concerns can call the animal hospital 618-524-1817.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.