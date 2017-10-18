Sikeston Public Schools Foundation receives $1.7 million gift - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston Public Schools Foundation receives $1.7 million gift

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Sikeston Public Schools Foundation received a $1.7 million gift from the estate of Bob Depro. 

According to school officials the the fund will be used to establish the Bob Depro Scholarship Fund. The funds will be used for scholarships for Sikeston High School graduates.

The foundation recently received the bequest from the estate.

"We are so proud to accept this tremendous gift from a true Sikeston icon. Mr. Depro touched the lives of many Sikeston High School students with his special gift of teaching and stood as an inspiration to the entire community," SPS Foundation Director Lauren Dewitt said. "We see it as a vote of confidence in the work we have done and a matter of trust that we can continue to improve the lives of Sikeston students and faculty."

Depro taught social studies and history for 34 of his 52 years at Sikeston R-6 as an educator. He also called sporting events for the Sikeston Bulldogs.

