Community working together to combat gun violence in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said assaults with firearms in Cape Girardeau have doubled in the last year.

"We've seen that go from this time frame last year, 17 assaults with a firearm to 32 this year," said Blair.

They plan on combating it.

"We've taken the data that we have and we are deploying officers to some of the hot spots where we see an increase in crime," said Blair.

He said he is also working with prosecutors to get people who have committed gun crimes behind bars.

A local activist, Felice Roberson also has a plan.

"To unite the community because it takes the whole community... we don't want to say this is a black problem, or this is a white problem, or this is a south side problem this is a community problem," said Roberson, who lost her son in 2015 in Cape Girardeau.

Chief Blair said he wants to continue building a relationship and trust with the community, so everyone will feel more comfortable contacting police.

