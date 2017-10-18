Check your neighborhood for sex offenders before kids go door-to-door

We entered the station address to see a map of sex offenders in the area. (Source: MSHP Sex Offender Registry Map)

It's Halloween and trick-or-treaters will soon go door to door to show off their costumes and get candy around town.

It's important to check where sex offenders live so you don't knock on the wrong door.

Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky all have online databases for sex offenders registered in the state. You can put in your address and get a map to show where registered sex offenders live.

According to Missouri Revised Statute 2010, Law requires registered sex offenders to stay inside their homes between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. with all exterior lighting turned off.

They must also post signs on their door stating that no candy will be available to trick-or-treaters at their home.

However, not all registered Missouri sex offenders are required to follow this law. Only those convicted of a sex crime after 2008 must comply. For the rest, officers will make an effort to check on as many homes as possible.

In Illinois, a 2013 Statute was put in place that prohibits sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release or probation from distributing candy or other items to children on Halloween.

Kentucky does not have any specific laws for sex offenders on Halloween.

There are also plenty of great free apps offered on iPhone and Android to search for sex offenders in your area.

