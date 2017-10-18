Home invasion, armed robbery in Saline County leads to four arrests

A reported home invasion in Saline County, Illinois lead to the arrest of four people by the Harrisburg Police.

Police learned of the home invasion on Tuesday, Oct. 17 around 11:10 p.m. They were dispatched to the 300 block of South Main St. to the reported invasion and armed robbery.

The victim told officers that three black males with hoodies, masks, gloves who were armed with handguns entered his home. Officials said the victim was bound, gagged and that the suspects demanded personal items from him. The victim was beaten with a weapon.

He was taken to an area medical center for treatment.

Officers obtained additional information during their investigation leading them to a residence nearby. There they recovered the victim's stolen property and additional stolen items and weapons.

The suspects are identified as Breshod Everhart, 20, of Morganfield, Kentucky, Brelyn Everhart, 25 of Morganfield, Ky and Byron Hughes, 28, of Henderson, Ky. A 17-year-old was also arrested.

They were charged with three counts of home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a defaced firearm and theft over $500.

The Harrisburg Police Department was assisted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and the Eldorado Police Department.

