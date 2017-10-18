6th annual combined conference in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

6th annual combined conference for fire service, electrical and building professionals in Paducah

6th annual combined conference in Paducah

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer

(Source: City of Paducah, KY) (Source: City of Paducah, KY)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Fire Prevention Division is hosting the 6th Annual Combined Conference for Fire Service, Electrical, and Building Professionals on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21.

So far, 346 attendees are signed up to attend the free conference at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.

Anyone in the electrical, building, construction, design, social services, or firefighting professions is welcome to attend the conference.

Lunch is also provided.

