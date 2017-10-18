What you need to know to prepare your vehicle for cold weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know to prepare your vehicle for cold weather

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

We are already seeing glimpses of cold weather during early mornings here in the Heartland. So is your vehicle prepared?

Plaza Tire Service Manager John Sneed said a lot of times when we get hit with the first shot of cold weather, they get a line of cars at their door that morning. 

"As the temperature drops, we start to see more and more of that type of issue," Sneed said. "Just as summer rolls around and has certain problems associated with it, winter will have the same problems, just a little different types."

That is because your car acts a little different in the cold weather and you need to be prepared on making sure it is good to go. 

"Especially when it's tire related, fluid related, batteries. Things like that," Sneed said. "During colder weather that's usually see the most affected by."

This includes tire pressure fluctuating, checking coolant, loss of voltage in batteries and more including tire tread. 

"Be sure you have good tread on your tires," Sneed added. "If you do start to get bad weather, they'll be able to handle it and get the snow and slush out from the tire and get you traction."

Sneed said it's imperative you keep up on maintenance with your vehicle so it can be as effective as possible.

"If you want to drive the car, you definitely want to keep up with it. That way you're not stuck somewhere waiting on a tow truck,"Sneed said. "The more you can keep up with your maintenance on your vehicle, usually, the more reliable it's going to be." 

Sneed said the best thing is just to be prepared as possible.

"We don't know when we're going to get the colder temperatures. The more you can have done, the more you can have checked out, the more you can have updated on services, the better prepared you're going to be," Sneed said.

