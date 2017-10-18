Phone scam claims to be with Cape Girardeau Police Department

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officials have had one report of a scam that uses a 573-number where the caller claims to be someone with the department.

The caller claimed the department has new technology that can monitor cell phone usage while driving, and this technology captured them using their cell phone while driving.

Then the caller informed them that they would receive up to $400 in fines and threatened to suspend their license.

Officials said they do encourage safe driving, but they have no such technology. When they attempted to call the number back, it was identified as a prankdial.com advertisement.

The department wants to remind people to be aware of recent scams and be smart with personal information.

