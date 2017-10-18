Educators honored in ceremony at Show Me Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Educators honored in ceremony at Show Me Center

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Several educators were honored at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening.

Dr. Dana Schwieger has been named the Cape Chamber University Educator of the Year.

That’s according to a news release from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

She is a professor of management information systems (MIS) in the Department of Accounting at Southeast Missouri State University.

The ceremony had held Oct. 17 at the Show Me Center and hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Other educators honored were: Jennifer Hecht, Cape Girardeau Middle School, Renee’ Peters, Notre Dame Regional High School, Elizabeth Sterr, Alma Schrader Elementary, and Sara Strohmeyer, Notre Dame Regional High School. 

