SIU student hurt after falling off Homecoming float

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Southern Illinois University student was injured Saturday, October 14, after he fell off a Homecoming parade float.

According to a statement from Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternities, Jake Indelicato fell off the float while they were moving the trailer back after the parade.

Vice Chancellor Lori Settler released a statement on the incident:

There was an accident that occurred after the parade was over when they were moving the trailer back at the end of the morning and unfortunately, he fell off of that float.

Indelicato has undergone several surgeries for his injuries.

On Tuesday, October 18, more than 100 Greek students gathered for a vigil for Indelicato.

Settler said, “While it was sad in the sense that he’s dealing with this tragic accident, it was also very heartwarming to see our students come together and rally and say you know, we are here, we want to be here and we want to make sure that he knows that we’ve got his back and that we’re pulling for him.”

Members of Indelicato's fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho, have launched an online fundraiser to support him and help with the medical expenses.

You can find the fundraiser here.

