2 airlifted after head-on crash in Graves Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two women were airlifted to hospitals following a head-on crash in Graves County, Kentucky.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says according to witnesses, a 2011 Kia Soul driven by Christina Weeks, 41, of Clinton was eastbound on KY 58 West when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head on with a westbound 2007 Ford driven by Marilyn Armbruster, 80, of Clinton.

Both drivers had to be removed from their vehicles by the Mayfield Fire Department. 

Both women were flown by Air Evac to out of state hospitals for treatment of incapacitating injuries.

Two passengers in Armbruster’s vehicle were treated on scene for slight injuries.

The passengers were 41-year-old Joseph Green and 6-year-old Gracie Green of Wingo, Kentucky.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mayfield-Graves County EMS, Hickman County EMS, Mayfield Fire Department, and Wingo Fire Department.

KY 58 West was completely shut down to traffic for more than an hour.

The investigation is continuing, and charges may be filed, according to the sheriff’s office. 

