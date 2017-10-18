Leaders in Cape Girardeau want input on new city plan

Leaders in Cape Girardeau are asking for public input for their new city vision plan. It's called Cape Vision 2040.

This new comprehensive plan will serve as a guide to help grow and develop the city.



Cape Girardeau City Planner Ryan Shrimplin said the current plan was adopted about 10 years ago. He feels it's time to update the plan since the community has changed so much over the past decade.



"There's been a number of new developments and there's been a shift in the communities focus on terms of issues that have resulted in new policies, programs and projects," Shrimplin said.



This plan follows previous plans and ideas that have already have been carried through in the city such as improvements to parks, trails, transportation, utilities, public services, economic development in neighborhoods, as well as other programs, projects and policies.

"Many of the recommendations of the current plan have been implemented or are in the process right now," Shrimplin said. "That process a decade ago was very valuable."



There will be interactive workshops and community events that people who live in Cape Girardeau are welcome to take part of as well.

"This is to be the public's plan," Shrimplin added. "Not just the city's plan so in order to ensure that it does reflect the community, we do want to hear from citizens and other stakeholders. We very much value the input that the community is going to provide."

If you'd like to share some of your ideas, you're invited to do so at Spaghetti Day at The A.C. Brase Arena from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 9.



You can also visit the Cape Vision 2040 website.

The goal is to have the plan finalized and in place by March 2018.

